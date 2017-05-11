Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Boys' tennis: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
BOYS' TENNIS
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
First round, Wednesday
•Peninsula 14, Newbury Park 4
•West Ranch 14, Beverly Hills 4
•Cypress 14, Viewpoint 4
•Corona del Mar 12, San Clemente 6
•San Marino 12, Westlake 6
•Claremont 9, Beckman 9 (Claremont wins on games, 83-67)
•Palos Verdes 10, Arroyo Grande 8
•Arcadia 15, Loyola 3
•Irvine University 16, Santa Monica 1
•Calabasas 14, San Luis Obispo 4
•Placentia Valencia 14, Brentwood 4
•Mira Costa 13, Dos Pueblos 5
•Los Alamitos 10, La Canada 8
•Woodbridge 12, Palm Desert 6
•Northwood 13, Santa Margarita 5
•Harvard-Westlake 16, Santa Barbara 2
Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.
•West Ranch at #1 Peninsula
•Cypress at Corona del Mar
•Claremont at San Marino
•#4 Arcadia at Palos Verdes
•Calabasas at #3 Irvine University
•Mira Costa at Placentia Valencia
•Los Alamitos at Woodbridge
•#2 Harvard-Westlake at Northwood
DIVISION 2
First round, Wednesday
•Yorba Linda 13, Temple City 5
•Windward 15, Cerritos 3
•Camarillo 10, Pasadena Poly 8
•Fountain Valley 17, Long Beach Poly 1
•Dana Hills 9, Temecula Valley 9 (Dana Hills wins on games, 85-65)
•King 9, Sunny Hills 9 (King wins on games, 86-69)
•Walnut 11, Palm Springs 7
•Newport Harbor 12, South Torrance 6
•Sage Hill 17, Culver City 1
•Valencia 10, Oak Park 8
•San Marcos 15, Chaminade 3
•Great Oak 17, Xavier Prep 1
•Diamond Bar 18, Simi Valley 0
•West Torrance 14, Crescenta Valley 4
•Anaheim Canyon 12, Tesoro 6
•Redlands 16, La Quinta 2
Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.
•#1 Yorba Linda at Windward
•Camarillo at Fountain Valley
•King at Dana Hills
•#4 Newport Harbor at Walnut
•#3 Sage Hill at Valencia
•San Marcos at Great Oak
•West Torrance at Diamond Bar
•#2 Redlands at Anaheim Canyon
Division 3
First round, Wednesday
•Cate 13, Santa Maria St. Joseph 5
•Webb 16, Arlington 2
•Foothill 14, Laguna Beach 4
•Rowland 12, Murrieta Valley 6
•Buckley 15, Whitney 3
•Rancho Cucamonga 14, Schurr 4
•Westminster La Quinta 15, Riverside North 3
•Saugus 13, Oxnard Pacifica 3
•St. Margaret's 14, Westminster 4
•Riverside Poly 13, Los Altos 5
•Troy 12, Ayala 6
•Thacher 11, Keppel 7
•Etiwanda 15, Burbank 3
•Aliso Niguel 11, Flintridge Prep 7
•Garden Grove 11, Mayfair 7
•JSerra 13, Brea Olinda 5
Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.
•Webb at #1 Cate
•Rowland at Foothill
•Rancho Cucamonga at Buckley
•Westminster La Quinta at #4 Saugus
•Riverside Poly at #3 St. Margaret's
•Troy at Thacher
•Aliso Niguel at Etiwanda
•#2 JSerra at Garden Grove
Division 4
First round, Wednesday
•Los Osos 10, Lynwood 8
•Tarbut V'Torah 13, Savanna 5
•Oak Hills 11, Highland 7
•Hemet 13, Alta Loma 5
•Lompoc Cabrillo 12, Oakwood 6
•Laguna Blanca 11, Carpinteria 7
•Alhambra 12, Rim of the World 6
•Downey 12, La Serna 6
•Maranatha 15, Ocean View 3
•Yucaipa 13, Rancho Mirage 5
•El Toro 10, Quartz Hill 8
•Templeton 9, Rosemead 9 (Templeton wins on games, 77-70)
•Arroyo 15, El Rancho 3
•Redlands East Valley 11, Segerstrom 7
•Beaumont 11, San Dimas 7
•Mission Viejo 15, Bolsa Grande 3
Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.
•Tarbut V'Torah at #1 Los Osos
•Oak Hills at Hemet
•Lompoc Cabrillo at Laguna Blanca
•Downey at Alhambra
•#3 Maranatha at Yucaipa
•Templeton at El Toro
•Redlands East Valley at Arroyo
•Beaumont at #2 Mission Viejo
Division 5
First round, Wednesday
•Magnolia 15, Costa Mesa 3
•Desert Hot Springs 13, Vista del Lago 5
•Garey 13, West Valley 5
•Ontario 15, Serrano 3
•Pasadena Marshall 12, Bishop Montgomery 6
•Ramona 12, Workman 6
•Kaiser 11, Barstow 7
•Paloma Valley 17, Century 1
•Rubidoux 13, Sultana 5
•San Gorgonio 10, Elsinore 8
•California 10, Grand Terrace 8
•Jurupa Valley 11, La Salle 7
•Gahr 10, Bishop Amat 8
•Foothill Tech 9, Norte Vista 9 (Foothill Tech wins on games, 65-61)
•Edgewood 10, Granite Hills 8
•Arrowhead Christian 11, Nogales 7
Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.
•#1 Magnolia at Desert Hot Springs
•Ontario at Garey
•Pasadena Marshall at Ramona
•#4 Paloma Valley at Kaiser
•San Gorgonio at #3 Rubidoux
•Jurupa Valley at California
•Foothill Tech at Gahr
• #2 Arrowhead Christian at Edgewood
Notes: Quarterfinals, Monday, 3 p.m.; semifinals, May 17, 3 p.m. Championships, May 19 at Claremont Club.