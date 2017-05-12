Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Boys' tennis: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
BOYS' TENNIS
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Second round, Friday
•Peninsula 13, West Ranch 5
•Corona del Mar 15, Cypress 3
•San Marino 13, Beckman 5
•Arcadia 12, Palos Verdes 6
•Irvine University 13, Calabasas 5
•Mira Costa 13, Placentia Valencia 5
•Los Alamitos 10, Woodbridge 8
•Harvard-Westlake 14, Northwood 4
Quarterfinals, Monday, 3 p.m.
•#1 Peninsula at Corona del Mar
•#4 Arcadia at San Marino
•#3 Irvine University at Mira Costa
•#2 Harvard-Westlake at Los Alamitos
DIVISION 2
Second round, Friday
•Yorba Linda 9, Windward 9 (Yorba Linda wins on games, 75-71)
•Fountain Valley 12, Camarillo 6
•King 9, Dana Hills 9 (King wins on games, 82-80)
•Newport Harbor 11, Walnut 7
•Sage Hill 12, Valencia 6
•San Marcos 11, Great Oak 7
•Diamond Bar 10, West Torrance 8
•Redlands 13, Anaheim Canyon 5
Quarterfinals, Monday, 3 p.m.
•#1 Yorba Linda at Fountain Valley
•#4 Newport Harbor at King
•San Marcos at #3 Sage Hill
•Diamond Bar at #2 Redlands
Division 3
Second round, Friday
•Cate 12, Webb 6
•Foothill 11, Rowland 7
•Buckley 12, Rancho Cucamonga 6
•Westminster La Quinta 11, Saugus 7
•St. Margaret's 12, Riverside Poly 6
•Thacher 9, Troy 9 (Thacher wins on games, 73-71)
•Etiwanda 14, Aliso Niguel 4
•JSerra 12, Garden Grove 6
Quarterfinals, Monday, 3 p.m.
•#1 Cate at Foothill
•Buckley at Westminster La Quinta
•#3 St. Margaret's at Thacher
•Etiwanda at #2 JSerra
Division 4
Second round, Friday
•Los Osos 16, Tarbut V'Torah 2
•Oak Hills 10, Hemet 8
•Laguna Blanca 14, Lompoc Cabrillo 4
•Downey 10, Alhambra 8
•Maranatha 14, Yucaipa 4
•El Toro 11, Templeton 7
•Arroyo 10, Redlands East Valley 8
•Mission Viejo 16, Beaumont 2
Quarterfinals, Monday, 3 p.m.
•Oak Hills at #1 Los Osos
•Laguna Blanca at Downey
•#3 Maranatha at El Toro
•Arroyo at #2 Mission Viejo
Division 5
Second round, Friday unless noted
•Magnolia 11, Desert Hot Springs 7
•Garey 12, Ontario 6
•Pasadena Marshall at Ramona, SATURDAY
•Paloma Valley 12, Kaiser 6
•Rubidoux 9, San Gorgonio 9 (Rubidoux wins on games, 74-70)
•California 9, Jurupa Valley 9 (California wins on games, 85-79)
•Gahr 13, Foothill Tech 5
•Arrowhead Christian 14, Edgewood 4
Quarterfinals, Monday, 3 p.m.
•Garey at #1 Magnolia
•Ramona at #4 Paloma Valley OR #4 Paloma Valley at Pasadena Marshall
•#3 Rubidoux at California
• #2 Arrowhead Christian at Gahr
Notes: Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m. Championships, May 19 at Claremont Club.