Boys' tennis: Tuesday's Southern Section playoff scores and semifinal pairings

BOYS' TENNIS

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinal, Tuesday

•San Marino 10, Arcadia 8

 

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

•#1 Peninsula at San Marino

•#3 Irvine University at #2 Harvard-Westlake

 

 

DIVISION 2

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

•#4 Newport Harbor at #1 Yorba Linda

•#3 Sage Hill at #2 Redlands

 

 

DIVISION 3

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

•Buckley at #1 Cate

•#2 JSerra at #3 St. Margaret's

 

 

DIVISION 4

Quarterfinal, Tuesday

•Los Osos 14, Oak Hills 4

 

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

•#1 Los Osos at Downey

•#2 Mission Viejo at #3 Maranatha

 

 

DIVISION 5

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

•#1 Magnolia at #4 Paloma Valley

•California at Gahr

 

Notes: Championships, Friday at Claremont Club.

