Boys' tennis: Tuesday's Southern Section playoff scores and semifinal pairings
BOYS' TENNIS
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Quarterfinal, Tuesday
•San Marino 10, Arcadia 8
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
•#1 Peninsula at San Marino
•#3 Irvine University at #2 Harvard-Westlake
DIVISION 2
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
•#4 Newport Harbor at #1 Yorba Linda
•#3 Sage Hill at #2 Redlands
DIVISION 3
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
•Buckley at #1 Cate
•#2 JSerra at #3 St. Margaret's
DIVISION 4
Quarterfinal, Tuesday
•Los Osos 14, Oak Hills 4
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
•#1 Los Osos at Downey
•#2 Mission Viejo at #3 Maranatha
DIVISION 5
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
•#1 Magnolia at #4 Paloma Valley
•California at Gahr
Notes: Championships, Friday at Claremont Club.