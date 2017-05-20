Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Boys' volleyball: City championship results
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
CITY CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday
•Division I: Palisades d. El Camino Real, 25-20, 28-30, 29-27, 25-19
•Division II: Los Angeles CES d. Elizabeth, 25-18, 23-25, 25-23, 19-25, 17-15
•Division III: Granada Hills Kennedy d. Hollywood, 25-17, 14-25, 25-15, 25-21
•Division IV: Lincoln d. Bright Star, 25-20, 25-16, 28-26