Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Boys' volleyball: City playoff pairings
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
CITY
Division I
First round, Thursday, 7 p.m.
•#1 Palisades, bye
•#17 Bell at #16 San Pedro
•#9 Verdugo Hills, bye
•#8 Los Angeles Jordan, bye
•#5 Sylmar, bye
•#21 Sun Valley Poly at #12 Narbonne
•#20 Monroe at #13 Cleveland
•#4 Chatsworth, bye
•#3 Taft, bye
•#19 Birmingham at #14 Venice
•#22 Los Angeles Marshall at #11 Carson
•#6 Eagle Rock, bye
•#7 Granada Hills, bye
•#23 South East at #10 Van Nuys
•#15 Los Angeles University at #18 Bravo
•#2 El Camino Real, bye
Division II
First round, May 9, 7 p.m.
•#16 Rancho Dominguez at #1 South Gate
•#9 North Hollywood at #8 Rivera
•#12 Wilmington Banning at #5 Los Angeles CES
•#4 Legacy at #13 Contreras
•#14 Los Angeles Hamilton at #3 Elizabeth
•#11 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #6 San Fernando
•#10 Canoga Park at #7 Arleta
•#15 West Adams at #2 Locke
Division III
First round, May 9, 7 p.m.
•#16 Orthopaedic at #1 Hollywood
•#9 Hawkins at #8 Northridge
•#12 Torres at #5 Foshay
•#13 Marquez at #4 East Valley
•#3 Mendez at #14 Animo Bunche
•#11 Los Angeles Wilson at #6 Fremont
•#7 Granada Hills Kennedy at #10 Triumph
•#15 Annenberg at #2 Valley Arts/Sciences
Division IV
First round, May 9, 7 p.m.
•#16 Environmental Science/Tech at #1 Lincoln
•#9 Gertz-Ressler at #8 Valor Academy
•#12 Community Charter at #5 Alliance Burton
•#13 Alliance Neuwirth at #4 Washington
•#14 Lakeview at #3 New West
•#11 Animo Robinson at #6 USC Hybrid
•#10 North Valley Military at #7 Animo Watts
•#15 Middle College at #2 Bright Star
Notes: Second round in Division I, May 9, 7 p.m.; quarterfinals in all division, May 11, 7 p.m.; semifinals, May 16, 7 p.m. Championships, May 20 at Roybal (Div. IV at 10 a.m., Div. III at 12:15 p.m., Div. II at 2:30 p.m., Div. I at 4:30 p.m.)