Boys' volleyball: City semifinal result and championship schedule

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

CITY

DIVISION IV

Semifinal, Wednesday

•Bright Star d. New West, 25-23, 25-17, 25-9

 

CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday at Roybal

Div. IV: #1 Lincoln vs. #2 Bright Star, 10 a.m.

Div. III: #1 Hollywood vs. #7 Granada Hills Kennedy, 12:15 p.m.

Div. II: #3 Elizabeth vs. #5 Los Angeles CES, 2:30 p.m.

Div. I: #1 Palisades vs. #2 El Camino Real, 4:30 p.m.

 

