Boys' volleyball: City semifinal result and championship schedule
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
CITY
DIVISION IV
Semifinal, Wednesday
•Bright Star d. New West, 25-23, 25-17, 25-9
CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday at Roybal
Div. IV: #1 Lincoln vs. #2 Bright Star, 10 a.m.
Div. III: #1 Hollywood vs. #7 Granada Hills Kennedy, 12:15 p.m.
Div. II: #3 Elizabeth vs. #5 Los Angeles CES, 2:30 p.m.
Div. I: #1 Palisades vs. #2 El Camino Real, 4:30 p.m.