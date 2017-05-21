Sports High School Sports Varsity Times Insider

Boys' volleyball: Southern California Regional pairings

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

Division I

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

•Palisades at #1 Corona del Mar

•La Jolla at #4 Newport Harbor

•Carlsbad La Costa Canyon at #3 Oak Park

•Clovis Buchanan at #2 Loyola

 

Division II

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

•Los Angeles CES at #1 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

•Chula Vista Otay Ranch at #4 Cypress

•San Diego Parker at #3 Calabasas

•Bishop Montgomery at #2 Clovis

 

Division III

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

•Escondido Classical Academy at #1 La Palma Kennedy

•Cerritos at #4 La Serna

•San Diego Hoover at #3 Katella

•Granada Hills Kennedy at #2 Carlsbad Sage Creek

 

Notes: Semifinals, Thursday, 7 p.m. Championships, Saturday at Edison (Division III at 1 p.m., Division II at 3 p.m., Division I at 5:30 p.m.)

