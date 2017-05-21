Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Boys' volleyball: Southern California Regional pairings
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
Division I
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
•Palisades at #1 Corona del Mar
•La Jolla at #4 Newport Harbor
•Carlsbad La Costa Canyon at #3 Oak Park
•Clovis Buchanan at #2 Loyola
Division II
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
•Los Angeles CES at #1 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame
•Chula Vista Otay Ranch at #4 Cypress
•San Diego Parker at #3 Calabasas
•Bishop Montgomery at #2 Clovis
Division III
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
•Escondido Classical Academy at #1 La Palma Kennedy
•Cerritos at #4 La Serna
•San Diego Hoover at #3 Katella
•Granada Hills Kennedy at #2 Carlsbad Sage Creek
Notes: Semifinals, Thursday, 7 p.m. Championships, Saturday at Edison (Division III at 1 p.m., Division II at 3 p.m., Division I at 5:30 p.m.)