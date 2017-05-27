Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Boys' volleyball: Southern California Regional Championship results
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
Championships, Saturday
•Div. I: Loyola d. Corona del Mar, 25-23, 25-20, 25-19
•Div. II: Clovis d. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 25-17, 25-19, 22-25, 26-24
•Div. III: Carlsbad Sage Creek d. La Palma Kennedy, 25-16, 26-24, 25-23