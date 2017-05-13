Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Boys' volleyball: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals, Saturday
•Loyola d. Beckman, 25-20, 25-23, 25-23
•Newport Harbor d. Westlake, 25-23, 25-22, 17-25, 22-25, 15-8
•Corona del Mar d. Laguna Beach, 25-13, 21-25, 25-17, 23-25, 15-12
•Oak Park d. Huntington Beach, 25-21, 23-25, 25-15, 25-21
Semifinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
•#4 Newport Harbor at #1 Loyola
•#2 Oak Park at #3 Corona del Mar
DIVISION 2
Quarterfinals, Saturday
•South Torrance d. Long Beach Wilson, 26-24, 25-17, 25-18
•Sherman Oaks Notre Dame d. El Segundo, 25-17, 25-22, 25-20
•Calabasas d. Quartz Hill, 25-17, 25-17, 25-23
•Laguna Hills d. Santa Monica, 25-21, 18-25, 25-23, 18-25, 15-11
Semifinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
•#1 South Torrance at #4 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame
•Laguna Hills at #3 Calabasas
DIVISION 3
Quarterfinals, Saturday
•Cypress d. Channel Islands, 25-19, 23-25, 25-18, 25-18
•Vista Murrieta d. Arroyo Grande, 17-25, 25-17, 25-17, 18-25, 15-12
•Crean Lutheran d. Paraclete, 25-16, 25-16, 25-20
•Bishop Montgomery d. Tustin, 28-26, 25-21, 25-20
Semifinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
•#1 Cypress at #4 Vista Murrieta
•Bishop Montgomery at #3 Crean Lutheran
DIVISION 4
Quarterfinals, Saturday
•Katella d. Los Altos, 22-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-10
•Downey d. Westminster La Quinta, 27-25, 19-25, 25-17, 25-19
•La Palma Kennedy d. California, 18-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-14
•St. Margaret's d. Perris, 25-17, 18-25, 25-20, 19-25, 15-12
Semifinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
•Downey at #1 Katella
•#2 St. Margaret's at #3 La Palma Kennedy
DIVISION 5
Quarterfinals, Saturday, 7 p.m.
•Cerritos d. Woodcrest Christian, 26-24, 25-15, 25-5
•West Valley d. Orange, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)
•Riverside Poly d. Santa Monica Pacifica Christian, 25-18, 18-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-13
•La Serna d. San Gabriel Academy, 17-25, 25-1, 25-22, 25-22
Semifinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
•#1 Cerritos at #4 West Valley
•#3 Riverside Poly at #2 La Serna
Notes: Championships, May 20 at Cerritos College.