Boys' volleyball: Southern Section championship scores
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday
•Division 1: Corona del Mar d. Loyola, 25-22, 32-30, 26-24
•Division 2: Sherman Oaks Notre Dame d. Calabasas, 21-25, 25-12, 25-23, 25-18
•Division 3:Cypress d. Bishop Montgomery, 25-23, 25-12, 25-21
•Division 4: La Palma Kennedy d. Downey, 25-18, 22-25, 25-18, 16-25, 15-9
•Division 5: La Serna d. Cerritos, 25-21, 26-24, 20-25, 25-23