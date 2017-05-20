Sports High School Sports Varsity Times Insider

Boys' volleyball: Southern Section championship scores

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday

•Division 1: Corona del Mar d. Loyola, 25-22, 32-30, 26-24

•Division 2: Sherman Oaks Notre Dame d. Calabasas, 21-25, 25-12, 25-23, 25-18

•Division 3:Cypress d. Bishop Montgomery, 25-23, 25-12, 25-21

•Division 4: La Palma Kennedy d. Downey, 25-18, 22-25, 25-18, 16-25, 15-9

•Division 5: La Serna d. Cerritos, 25-21, 26-24, 20-25, 25-23

