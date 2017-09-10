Brandon Dieter, Brice Turang help USA 18U national team win gold medal

The summer baseball season is finally over for Brandon Dieter of South Hills and Brice Turang of Corona Santiago. They're headed home and back to school with gold medals around their necks.

They helped the USA 18U national team go 9-0 and win the WBSC Baseball World Cup in Thunder Bay, Canada, with an 8-0 win over Korea.

In the tournament, Dieter led all pitchers with 10 shutout innings. The Stanford commit allowed six hits and struck out 10.

Turang was the second-leading hitter with a .353 batting average. He had 12 hits in nine games.