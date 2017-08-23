Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Brandon Dieter of South Hills hits two home runs at USA 18U national team trials
|Eric Sondheimer
Brandon Dieter of South Hills has been known for his pitching, but he's making a pretty big impact as a hitter at the USA Baseball 18U national team trials in Minnesota.
He hit two home runs and finished with four hits on Wednesday.
He leads all players with eight hits in 15 at-bats. He figures to make the 20-man national team. He's a Stanford commit.