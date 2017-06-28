Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Brandon Dieter of South Hills throws three shutout innings in North Carolina
|Eric Sondheimer
Brandon Dieter of South Hills made a positive impression in his first pitching appearance at the Tournament of the Stars in North Carolina on Wednesday.
He threw three shutout innings as part of a tournament that's trying to sort out players for the 18U national team.
Brice Turang (Corona Santiago) and Kameron Ojeda (St. John Bosco) each had hits. Matt McLain (Beckman) had an RBI single.