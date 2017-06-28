Brandon Dieter of South Hills throws three shutout innings in North Carolina

Brandon Dieter of South Hills made a positive impression in his first pitching appearance at the Tournament of the Stars in North Carolina on Wednesday.

He threw three shutout innings as part of a tournament that's trying to sort out players for the 18U national team.

Brice Turang (Corona Santiago) and Kameron Ojeda (St. John Bosco) each had hits. Matt McLain (Beckman) had an RBI single.