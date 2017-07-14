Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Bret LeVier is new baseball coach at San Juan Hills
|Eric Sondheimer
Bret LeVier has been hired as the baseball coach at San Juan Hills.
He was an assistant last season for Southern Section Division 1 champion El Toro. He also has coached at Servite and Beckman. He was a three-sport athlete at Whittier California.
He replaces Jeremy Wooten, who was head coach for 10 years.