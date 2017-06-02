Brian Guy, Justin Campbell share co-MVP honors in Coastal Canyon League

Junior Brian Guy of Moorpark and sophomore Justin Campbell of Simi Valley have been named the co-MVPs in the Coastal Canyon League.

Travis Weston of Moorpark was selected the pitcher of the year.

There's some very good underclassmen returning next season in this league.

First-team all-league:

Tyger Goslin, Moorpark, Sr.; Parker Dubreuil, Moorpark, Sr.; Quinton Potter, Moorpark, Sr.; Cole Moses, Moorpark, Jr.; Owen Sharts, Simi Valley, Jr.; Marcus Padilla, Simi Valley, Jr.; Andrew Lucas, Camarillo, Jr. ; Gabriel Baldovino, Camarillo, Jr.; Jared Gray, Camarillo, Sr.; Jason Hyman, Royal, Sr.; JT Soporito, Royal, Sr.; Paul Ranieri, Oak Park, Sr.