Brian Guy, Justin Campbell share co-MVP honors in Coastal Canyon League
Eric Sondheimer
Junior Brian Guy of Moorpark and sophomore Justin Campbell of Simi Valley have been named the co-MVPs in the Coastal Canyon League.
Travis Weston of Moorpark was selected the pitcher of the year.
There's some very good underclassmen returning next season in this league.
First-team all-league:
Tyger Goslin, Moorpark, Sr.; Parker Dubreuil, Moorpark, Sr.; Quinton Potter, Moorpark, Sr.; Cole Moses, Moorpark, Jr.; Owen Sharts, Simi Valley, Jr.; Marcus Padilla, Simi Valley, Jr.; Andrew Lucas, Camarillo, Jr. ; Gabriel Baldovino, Camarillo, Jr.; Jared Gray, Camarillo, Sr.; Jason Hyman, Royal, Sr.; JT Soporito, Royal, Sr.; Paul Ranieri, Oak Park, Sr.