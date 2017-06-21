Brice Turang and Blake Burzell to play at Petco Park in August

Standout baseball players Brice Turang of Corona Santiago and Blake Burzell of Laguna Beach have been named to play in the Perfect Game All-American Classic on Aug. 13 at Petco Park.

The game will include 50 rising high school senior players from around the country. Last year's game included the No. 1 and No. 2 draft picks, Royce Lewis and Hunter Greene.

The final rosters will be announced next month.