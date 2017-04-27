Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Brice Turang of Corona Santiago continues to hit with the best
|Eric Sondheimer
Junior Brice Turang of Corona Sanitago is about as good a hitter as there is in Southern California.
On Thursday, he hit a home run to center field, a double to left field and a double to left-center in helping Santiago defeat Norco, 7-0, to strengthen its hold on second place in the Big VIII League.
Cruz Barrios threw the shutout, striking out five and walking none. Corona stayed in first place with a 2-1 win over Corona Centennial in eight innings. Anthony Czerwinski drove in the winning run. Brendan Beck got the win in relief.
King defeated Roosevelt, 7-1. Brandon Ramey allowed two hits in six innings.
In the Mission League, Crespi defeated first-place Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 11-2. Taylor Dollard picked up the win and Caleb Shulman had a home run and three RBI.
Sierra Canyon won its 10th consecutive game with a 9-2 victory over Brentwood. Seth Stone struck out seven. Noah Levin and Billy Edwards had two hits each.
Bishop Amat defeated Cathedral, 6-0. Blake Archuleta threw a five-hitter. Jayson Gonzalez had a triple and double.