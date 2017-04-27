Brice Turang of Corona Santiago continues to hit with the best

Junior Brice Turang of Corona Sanitago is about as good a hitter as there is in Southern California.

On Thursday, he hit a home run to center field, a double to left field and a double to left-center in helping Santiago defeat Norco, 7-0, to strengthen its hold on second place in the Big VIII League.

Cruz Barrios threw the shutout, striking out five and walking none. Corona stayed in first place with a 2-1 win over Corona Centennial in eight innings. Anthony Czerwinski drove in the winning run. Brendan Beck got the win in relief.

King defeated Roosevelt, 7-1. Brandon Ramey allowed two hits in six innings.

In the Mission League, Crespi defeated first-place Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 11-2. Taylor Dollard picked up the win and Caleb Shulman had a home run and three RBI.

Sierra Canyon won its 10th consecutive game with a 9-2 victory over Brentwood. Seth Stone struck out seven. Noah Levin and Billy Edwards had two hits each.

Bishop Amat defeated Cathedral, 6-0. Blake Archuleta threw a five-hitter. Jayson Gonzalez had a triple and double.