Broc Mortensen is Channel League MVP
|Eric Sondheimer
Broc Mortensen of Ventura has been named the MVP of the Channel League in baseball.
First-team all-league:
Tommy Matsuyama, Ventura, sr.; Blake Corsintino, Ventura, jr.; Manny Jaquez, Ventura, jr.; Evan Kling, Dos Pueblos, jr.; Colter Nisbet, Dos Pueblos, sr.; Darby Naughton, Dos Pueblos, sr.; Joe Firestone, Santa Barbara, sr.; Antonio Andrade, Santa Barbara, sr.; Bijan Palme, Santa Barbara, sr.; Ian Churchill, San Marcos, sr.; Kyle Gonzalez, San Marcos, sr.; Jacob Martinez, Buena, jr.