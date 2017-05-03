Broox Mahr of Trabuco Hills gets win over Hans Crouse

There aren't going to be too many playoff teams wanting to face Hans Crouse of Dana Hills. He came into Wednesday's Sea View League game against Trabuco Hills with a 6-1 record and 0.80 ERA. The best strategy is for the opposing pitcher to not give up any runs.

And Trabuco Hills pulled it off for a 2-0 victory to close within one game of the first-place Dolphins. Broox Mahr threw five shutout innings and Ryan McCarrell got the save. Crouse struck out 12 in 5 1/3 innings with zero walks.

In the Palomares League, Glendora had its 10-game winning streak ended by Ayala in a 10-1 loss. Joe Naranjo threw a complete game, striking out six. Daniel Ramirez finished with five RBI. Bryce Wooldrige had three hits for Glendora, which fell to 21-5 and 9-3 in league. South Hills pulled into a first-place tie by defeating Bonita, 4-1.

In the Mission League, Sam Hliboki struck out 13 and allowed no hits in six innings in Harvard-Westlake's 7-2 win over Crespi. RJ Schreck had three RBI. St. Francis defeated Loyola, 8-7, thanks to a seven-run fifth inning. Notre Dame defeated Chaminade, 9-1. Carter Kessinger allowed five hits. Hunter Greene had three hits and Josh Perlmutter and Michael Whiteside each had two hits and two RBI.

In the Foothill League, Cole Roederer had a home run and double in Hart's 8-7 win over Saugus. Ben Fariss went four for five in Valencia's 10-4 win over Golden Valley. West Ranch defeated Canyon, 20-0. Ryan Camacho and Garrett Monheim each had four hits.

In the Baseline League, Tyler Freeman had a home run, double and three RBI in Etiwanda's 13-5 win over Upland. Steve Rivas added three hits and three RBI. Damien defeated Rancho Cucamonga, 11-3. Kalani Matton had two hits and three RBI.

In the Sunset League, Riley Haddon pitched Edison past Los Alamitos, 9-1. Kyle Arenado hit a three-run home run.

No. 1 Huntington Beach needed 11 innings to pull out a 2-0 victory over Marina. Nick Pratto contributed a two-run triple in the 11th. Blake Partis threw 10 shutout innings for Marina. Nate Madole, Dylan Ramirez and Josh Hahn combined for the shutout for Huntington Beach.

El Dorado defeated Esperanza, 7-2. Kyle Luckham threw six innings and also had two doubles.

Raul Salazar pitched Cypress past Pacifica, 6-0.

Mission Viejo defeated Aliso Niguel, 4-2. Tyler Bibee threw a complete game. El Toro defeated Capistrano Valley, 5-1. Jake Jackson threw a six-hitter. Josh Zamora had three hits, including two doubles.

Simi Valley defeated Oak Park, 15-4. Cole Whipple hit a grand slam and Abbott Haffar and Justin Campbell each had three RBI. Jason Hyman of Royal set a school record with 25 stolen bases on the season but Royal lost to Camarillo, 8-4.

Vista Murrieta clinched the Southwestern League title with a 5-3 win over Temecula Valley. Jake Moberg and Nick Sims each had two hits.

Sun Valley Poly clinched the East Valley League title with a 10-0 win over Grant. Three pitchers combined on a no-hitter.

Newbury Park defeated Westlake, 8-1. Leighton Demello went four for four. Jake Miller had three hits and four RBI. Miller threw six innings, striking out eight.

Agoura defeated Thousand Oaks, 5-4. Nick Seyler had two hits and two RBI. Alex Mueller had three RBI for Thousand Oaks.

Danny Zimmerman hit his 10th home run in Redondo's 4-2 win over Palos Verdes.

Cole Percival struck out nine and allowed two hits in Riverside Poly's 4-1 win over Canyon Springs.

St. John Bosco is 9-2 in the Trinity League after a 3-1 win over Servite. Nick Morales struck out six in 5 2/3 innings. Julian Boyd had a two-run single.