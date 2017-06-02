Brothers Tyler and Cody Freeman help Etiwanda win Division 2 championship

There's going to be a big party on Saturday at the Freeman house, where the Etiwanda baseball team will have another chance to celebrate after brothers Tyler and Cody Freeman showed off defensive wizardry in leading the Eagles to a 2-1 victory over Palm Desert in the Southern Section Division 2 championship game on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.

Tyler, a senior shortstop headed to TCU, had a running catch and several assists. Cody, a sophomore second baseman who's committed to Baylor and will take over as the shortstop next season, started a huge double play in the third inning and had four assists.

"They're special," Coach Don Furnald said. "Their bond and how they play on defense is amazing."

Said Tyler: "It means everything. Honestly, this could be my last game with him. It's God's plan. Winning a championship with him is awesome. You can't have it any better."

Etiwanda (27-3) won its 13th consecutive game. The Eagles came into the playoffs known for their hitting, but it was pitching that delivered a title. Junior Tyler Bardowell came in from the bullpen with two outs and runners on second and third in the bottom of the fourth and got a strikeout on three pitches. He ended up throwing one-hit ball over the final 3 1/3 innings.

Etiwanda eliminated No. 1 seed St. John Bosco in the semifinals and knocked off UCLA-bound Jeremiah Estrada, who retired 11 consecutive batters after giving up two unearned runs in the first inning. Tyler Freeman had an RBI single. Palm Desert (23-8) committed four errors.

The Aztecs made it close with a run in the fourth on an RBI single by Sammy Diaz after a triple by Austin Bartlett.

Much credit also goes to catcher Chris Jimenez, who called every pitch for Etiwanda pitchers this season. And watch out for the Eagles next season with Bardowell, sophomore pitcher Marcus Johnson and Cody Freeman all returning.

Cody was so excited afterward that he told a sportswriter, "You're invited" to the Saturday party.

Hey, it's going to be a big party.