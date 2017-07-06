Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Bryan Cantwell returns as basketball coach at Chaminade
Bryan Cantwell, who spent 13 years coaching basketball at Chaminade before going into the administrative field, is returning as the school's basketball coach.
He was head coach for eight seasons. He replaces Jon Palarz, who resigned to return to Calabasas after one season at Chaminade.
Former Chaminade standout Scott Borchart will serve as associate head coach.