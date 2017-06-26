Bryce Hamilton might be best 16-year-old senior in California

Bryce Hamilton of Pasadena doesn't turn 17 until November, making him a 16-year-old senior guard with immense basketball talent. He's the cousin of the Hamilton brothers -- Jordan, Daniel and Isaac.

"I think he's going to be the best Hamilton," Pasadena coach Tony Brooks said.

Hamilton, who's 6 feet 4 and shoots left-handed, put on a show on Monday in the opening game of the Fairfax tournament. He scored 25 points, including a couple of dunks, in Pasadena's 68-58 win over Loyola.

He looks stronger than last season, when he averaged 24.6 points.

"I've been in the weight room," Hamilton said. "It's helped a lot."

Pasadena returns five starters, so the Bulldogs could be an Open Division team next season. Loyola unveiled an intriguing 6-6 junior in James Keefe, who scored 10 points. He's the son of former Stanford and NBA player Adam Keefe and looks like he's not finished growing.

Pasadena advances to a Wednesday quarterfinal game against Rolling Hills Prep or Rancho Christian at 7:30 p.m.