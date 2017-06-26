Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Bryce Hamilton might be best 16-year-old senior in California
|Eric Sondheimer
Bryce Hamilton of Pasadena doesn't turn 17 until November, making him a 16-year-old senior guard with immense basketball talent. He's the cousin of the Hamilton brothers -- Jordan, Daniel and Isaac.
"I think he's going to be the best Hamilton," Pasadena coach Tony Brooks said.
Hamilton, who's 6 feet 4 and shoots left-handed, put on a show on Monday in the opening game of the Fairfax tournament. He scored 25 points, including a couple of dunks, in Pasadena's 68-58 win over Loyola.
He looks stronger than last season, when he averaged 24.6 points.
"I've been in the weight room," Hamilton said. "It's helped a lot."
Pasadena returns five starters, so the Bulldogs could be an Open Division team next season. Loyola unveiled an intriguing 6-6 junior in James Keefe, who scored 10 points. He's the son of former Stanford and NBA player Adam Keefe and looks like he's not finished growing.
Pasadena advances to a Wednesday quarterfinal game against Rolling Hills Prep or Rancho Christian at 7:30 p.m.