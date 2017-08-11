Carson, with 17 transfers, might be different football team after Oct. 2

If you're a Carson football fan, you might need a little patience this season. The team has 17 transfers, according to the City Section, and most are part of the sit-out period, meaning they won't be eligible until Oct. 1.

That means they will miss five games. Also, several players who transferred from Banning might not be able to play for the Narbonne game on Oct. 6. The City Section is looking at film from last year's Banning-El Camino Real playoff game, and those Banning players who left the bench during a brawl have to sit out one additional game this season.

The best transfer is All-City defensive back Sultan Moala from Banning. Right now, he's not eligible until Oct. 1. Several cousins also joined him in transferring from Banning.

Narbonne lost six players to Carson, whose first-year coach is Arnold Ale, a former Carson standout. Several players also moved from Gardena Serra to Carson.