Cathedral is off to fast start in summer passing competitions

L.A. Cathedral football fans have a right to be excited about the Bryce Young era as the starting quarterback. The sophomore has already directed two summer passing tournament championships.

The latest was Saturday, winning the Rams tournament that featured the likes of Santa Ana Mater Dei, Orange Lutheran, Crenshaw, Westlake, Oaks Christian and Newbury Park, among others.

Young is on is way to becoming one of the top quarterbacks in Southern California. The Phantoms defeated Orange Lutheran in the final.

Most importantly for Cathedral is putting the parts together around Young. Receivers Dyllan Wright and Jabari Kindle and linebacker Halid Djibril and cornerback Colin Payne also made major contributions.

The big upset of the day was Newbury Park knocking off Mater Dei.

Paraclete, led by quarterback Brevin White, won the Saugus tournament championship, defeating Crescenta Valley in the final.

Tight end Henry Ikahihifo and receivers Andrew Hunt and Melquan Stoval helped White's effectiveness.