Cathedral-Loyola rivalry is 90 years old

Cathedral and Loyola first met in a football game in 1927. They've played 42 times, with Loyola holding a 30-12-1 edge.

But Cathedral won last year's game, 21-19, when the Cubs missed a field goal as time expired. The two teams are set to play again on Friday at L.A. Southwest College.

Cathedral is 3-0. Loyola is 2-1.

"They play hard and tackle well," Cathedral coach Kevin Pearson said. "They're a proud program. They're not going to want to lose twice to Cathedral."

The Cubs will have to contain quarterback Bryce Young, who has already passed for 15 touchdowns and is connecting on 70% of his passes.