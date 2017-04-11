Catholic Athletic Assn. finalizes new leagues

The Catholic Athletic Assn. has approved new football leagues for the 2018-19 season after a vote Tuesday. The big news is Crespi will be leaving the powerful Mission League.

The proposal, initiated by St. Anthony, will have a Mission League made up of Bishop Amat, Serra, Chaminade, Alemany, Loyola and Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

The Angelus League will be Crespi, Cathedral, St. Francis and Salesian.

The Del Rey League will be Harvard-Westlake, St. Paul, St. Anthony, La Salle and St. Genevieve.

The Camino Real League will be Bishop Montgomery, St. Monica, Mary Star and Cantwell-Sacred Heart.

The Santa Fe League will be Verbum Dei, St. Bernard, Bosco Tech, PMA and Bell-Jeff (not currently 11-man football).

Every two years, the leagues will be updated based on performance. This is a four-year cycle. Coaches will be happy that the Mission becomes a six-team league. It will help with scheduling.

Crespi has largely been playing in Division 1, but has been struggling.

The new Southern Section playoff rule of placing teams in divisions based on past performance and not leagues should help schools in the long term.