Chaminade earns the favorite's role as Mission League begins

Usually it's Gardena Serra or Bishop Amat in the favorite's role for the start of the Mission League in football. But this season, it's Chaminade earning the spot.

The Eagles are 3-1 and put up a solid game against No. 2-ranked St. John Bosco. Their offensive line is outstanding and the defense is much improved. They have Stanford-bound Michael Wilson at receiver and a solid quarterback in Ryan Stevens.

After the Eagles, everything is wide open. The opening games should be competitive except for Chaminade taking on 1-3 Crespi. The other two games have Sherman Oaks Notre Dame hosting Loyola and Alemany playing at Serra.

It's imperative for teams in Division 1 to earn one of the three automatic playoff berths from the Mission League. That's because the Trinity League is so strong this season all six teams should make Division 1 if spots are available.

Loyola and Alemany are the two Division 1 teams most in trouble without an automatic berth. Loyola upset Cathedral last week and starts league play with winnable games against Notre Dame, Bishop Amat and Crespi.

Alemany is 1-3 after a tough nonleague schedule. Serra is 1-2, with both losses coming because the Cavaliers couldn't come through late in games.

Bishop Amat is the unknown factor. The Lancers are 0-4 after losing to three top 25 teams -- Mater Dei, JSerra and Rancho Cucamonga. They're also suffering from injury issues. But if they can get healthy, there's still time for a comeback.

The game that could decide the league title is next Thursday when Chaminade hosts Serra.