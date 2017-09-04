Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Chaminade-St. John Bosco game to be televised on Friday
|Eric Sondheimer
Friday's nonleague football game between Chaminade and St. John Bosco at El Camino College will be televised live by Prime Ticket at 7:30 p.m.
Games to be shown on the web by Prep Zone:
Upland vs. Redlands East Valley; Orange Lutheran vs. Vista Murrieta; Bishop Amat vs. JSerra; Westlake vs. Newbury Park.