Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Charleston Jackson is new basketball coach at Dorsey
|Eric Sondheimer
Dorsey has named Charleston Jackson as its new basketball coach to replace the retiring Kevin Gibson.
Jackson has been an assistant at Sierra Canyon for four years.
"I think CJ will be an incredible asset to Dorsey," said former Sierra Canyon Coach Ty Nichols. "He has a passion for kids and a passion for the game."