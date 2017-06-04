Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Charlie Rocca, John Lopez are co-MVPs of East Valley League
|Eric Sondheimer
Junior Charlie Rocca of Verdugo Hills and senior John Lopez of Sun Valley Poly have been named the co-players of the year in East Valley League baseball.
First-team all-league:
P — Alex Leon, Poly, Sr.; Vincent Mahoney, Verdugo Hills, Sr.; Miguel Lorenzana, Monroe, Sr.
INF — Nick Masumoto, Verdugo Hills, So.; Cristian Arias, Poly, Jr.; Gunner Orozco, Chavez, Jr.; Manny Cardenas, Arleta, Sr.; Carson Cox, North Hollywood, Jr.
OF — Miguel Leal, Poly, Jr.; Dakota Gray, Verdugo Hills, Jr.; Brian Diaz, Poly, Jr.
C — Guillermo Chaidez, Chavez, Sr.; Russell Suggs, Verdugo Hills, Sr.
UT — Danny Pimienta, Poly, Sr.; Gama Orozco, Grant, Jr.