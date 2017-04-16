Chatsworth enters Boras Classic with exceptional pitching depth

Chatsworth is 20-2 and considered the No. 1 team in the City Section thanks to its outstanding pitching depth.

The Chancellors get to show off their pitching at this week's Boras Classic, opening on Tuesday against Vista Murrieta at 3 p.m. at JSerra.

Coach Tom Meusborn has no less than five quality pitchers to choose from.

Thomas Gutierrez is 7-0 with an 0.62 ERA. Tommy Palomera is 4-2 with a 1.58 ERA and having faced the toughest opponents on the Chancellors schedule.

Josh Medina, known more for his hitting in the outfield, is 4-0 with an 0.82 ERA. Sophomore Gabe Achucarro, who throws submarine style, is 3-0 with an 0.86 ERA. Mackenzie Lomas is 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA.

If the Chancellors can get past a good Vista Murrieta team in the opener, then the pitching depth should become very important.