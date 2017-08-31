Chatsworth hires David Kaczor to be baseball coach

David Kaczor, the baseball coach at North Hills Heritage Christian, has been hired to replace Tom Meusborn at Chatsworth.

Chatsworth had been seeking to fill the position for weeks, with top candidates backing off because there was no teaching position available.

Kaczor, 29, a former player at Hillcrest Christian (which combined with Heritage Christian), guided his team to a 12-15 record in his first season as a head coach in 2017.

He spent one season as an assistant coach at Birmingham, where coach Matt Mowry called him "a great person."

He faces a difficult challenge replacing Meusborn, who won eight City Section championships and remains a P.E. teacher at the school. Another former Chatsworth assistant, Fred Pudrith, is also a P.E. teacher at Chatsworth.

Kaczor is the second new coach in the West Valley League for 2018. Granada Hills hired Matt Matuzek from Logan High in Northern California.