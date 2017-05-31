A loosened-up Chatsworth team is having fun, and Birmingham's pitcher lets loose some country music moves

Chatsworth's baseball team has played in so many City Section championship games at Dodger Stadium that sometimes the players feel a little too much pressure to win for Coach Tom Meusborn.

The Chancellors have won eight City titles for Meusborn but also lost seven times in the championship game.

What seems different about this year's team that plays Birmingham on Saturday at 1 p.m. is that the players are much more loose. They're confident but not cocky.

Last week in the semifinals, there was Chatsworth's Mackenzie Lomas lying on the grass outside the dugout at USC getting a tan as if he were at the beach. What a great way to relieve stress.

Chatsworth better be loose because Birmingham has the most relaxed pitcher of all in left-hander Armando Yanez, who will be dancing and singing before the game if he can get someone to play Luke Bryan's "Play It Again" on the loud speaker.

This should be an outstanding final if the nine days off between the semifinals and final doesn't affect the players too much.

Chatsworth has been so consistent fielding, pitching and hitting. Birmingham has played brilliantly during the playoffs, with its pitchers giving up just two walks in 21 innings.

It's going to be sunny with lots of Dodger Dogs available. And the Division II game between Arleta and LACES at 10 a.m. also should be competitive.

So sit back and enjoy the players having fun during a day dreams are fulfilled even if a team wins or loses.