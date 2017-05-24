Chatsworth pitchers come through to send Chancellors to Dodger Stadium

It has become pretty clear in recent years that if you want to win a City Section baseball title, you need a pitcher to come out of the dugout late in the game and deliver victory.

Chatsworth may have finally found that person in sophomore sidearmer Gabriel Achucarro.

Achucarro hadn't pitched in weeks and was enjoying his time in the dugout watching left-hander Thomas Gutierrez cruise through the El Camino Real lineup in Wednesday's City Section Division I semifinal game at USC.

Gutierrez retired the first 17 batters in order and was holding on to a 2-0 lead. Then he walked Dane Reed with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, ending his perfect game. After another walk, Cole Kitchen ended the no-hitter with an RBI single. Coach Tom Meusborn quickly called upon Achucarro.

He got a groundout to end the threat. Then, in the top of the seventh, with the tying run on second, Achucarro struck out Jacob Gordon with one of his "spin" pitches to give Chatsworth a 2-1 victory and send the Chancellors to the June 3 City final at Dodger Stadium.

"I wasn't really prepared for that," Achucarro said. "But I knew I could do it."

Alex Milone gave Chatsworth a 1-0 lead in the first with an RBI single off Elan Filous. Brandon Bohning added an RBI single in the fifth.

Chatsworth will be seeking its ninth City title under Meusborn and 10th overall. The Chancellors haven't won it all since 2009. Gutierrez (11-0) allowed one hit in 5 2/3 innings, striking out four.

It was vintage Chatsworth-ECR. The two teams have combined to win 18 City baseball titles.

"It's been like this forever," Chatsworth catcher Daniel Zakosek said.