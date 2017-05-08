Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Chatsworth receives No. 1 seed for City Section Division I playoffs
Chatsworth was awarded the No. 1 seed on Monday for the City Section Division I baseball playoffs that begin on Thursday with wild-card games.
Roosevelt is seeded No. 2, Venice No. 3 and San Pedro No. 4. Defending champion El Camino Real, the second-place finisher to Chatsworth in the West Valley League, dropped to No. 5. Cleveland is No. 6, Birmingham No. 7 and Kennedy No. 8. The seeding committee appears to have relied on head to head matchups for separating teams.
Under Coach Tom Meusborn, Chatsworth is 26-5 and has won eight of the school’s nine City titles. Josh Medina leads the team with a .433 average and Tommy Palomera is next at .421.
The strength of the team has been the Chancellors’ pitching depth featuring Thomas Gutierrez (9-0), Palomera (6-3) and sophomore sidearmer Gabe Achucarro. The spreading out of the tournament could take away Chatsworth's pitching depth advantage.
Chatsworth opens on May 16 against the winner of the play-in game between Bell and Narbonne. The quarterfinals are May 19. Then comes games just once a week. The semifinal is Thursday, May 25, at USC’s Dedeaux Field followed by the 1 p.m. final at Dodger Stadium on June 3.
What will be interesting is the early matchups in which the Nos. 3 and 4 seeds could have to face San Fernando Valley teams. San Fernando Valley teams have won every City title except one since 1973.
Roybal was seeded No. 1 in Division II with Locke No. 2. Rancho Dominguez is seeded No. 1 in Division III.
Here's the link to the Division I tournament.