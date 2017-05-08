Chatsworth receives No. 1 seed for City Section Division I playoffs

Chatsworth was awarded the No. 1 seed on Monday for the City Section Division I baseball playoffs that begin on Thursday with wild-card games.

Roosevelt is seeded No. 2, Venice No. 3 and San Pedro No. 4. Defending champion El Camino Real, the second-place finisher to Chatsworth in the West Valley League, dropped to No. 5. Cleveland is No. 6, Birmingham No. 7 and Kennedy No. 8. The seeding committee appears to have relied on head to head matchups for separating teams.

Under Coach Tom Meusborn, Chatsworth is 26-5 and has won eight of the school’s nine City titles. Josh Medina leads the team with a .433 average and Tommy Palomera is next at .421.

The strength of the team has been the Chancellors’ pitching depth featuring Thomas Gutierrez (9-0), Palomera (6-3) and sophomore sidearmer Gabe Achucarro. The spreading out of the tournament could take away Chatsworth's pitching depth advantage.



Chatsworth opens on May 16 against the winner of the play-in game between Bell and Narbonne. The quarterfinals are May 19. Then comes games just once a week. The semifinal is Thursday, May 25, at USC’s Dedeaux Field followed by the 1 p.m. final at Dodger Stadium on June 3.

What will be interesting is the early matchups in which the Nos. 3 and 4 seeds could have to face San Fernando Valley teams. San Fernando Valley teams have won every City title except one since 1973.

Roybal was seeded No. 1 in Division II with Locke No. 2. Rancho Dominguez is seeded No. 1 in Division III.

