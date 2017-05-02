Chatsworth wins 22nd league title under Coach Tom Meusborn

Those teams with aspirations of winning the City Section Division I baseball championship at Dodger Stadium on June 3 should be glad there will be a little break before the playoffs begin on May 16.

Maybe a week off will help cool off Chatsworth, the expected No. 1 playoff seed. The Chancellors are 24-4 overall and 9-0 in the West Valley League after a 16-0, five-inning win over Birmingham on Tuesday. The Chancellors have wrapped up their 22nd league title under Coach Tom Meusborn.

Thomas Gutierrez threw the shutout. The Chancellors knocked out Eddie Rosales with a four-run first inning and quickly opened a 13-0 lead. Miguel Marin had a two-run single. Alex Milone had an RBI single and two-run single. Daniel Zakosek had a two-run single.

The seeding meeting is Monday. The big question will be which teams will be seeded behind Chatsworth. El Camino Real appears ready to lock up second place after Granada Hills upset Cleveland, 1-0.

Gerry Ramirez of Granada Hills threw a one-hitter, striking out four and walking none. He also drove in the game's only run in the second inning.

Jack Whisnant pitched El Camino Real past Taft, 14-2. Football standout Ladell Atkins scored four runs. Brandon Villafane went three for three. Danny Matekel hit a two-run home run.

In the Marine League, Banning defeated Carson, 12-4.

In the Trinity League, St. John Bosco defeated Servite, 5-0. John Beller struck out six in six shutout innings. Nick Morales hit a two-run home run.

In the Big VIII League, Corona stayed in first place with a 5-4 win over King. Brendan Beck and Jayden Kiernan each had two RBI. Michael Hobbs struck out eight in six innings.

A five-run ninth inning enabled Roosevelt to defeat Corona Santiago, 9-6. Jack Drury went three for four and Kyle Koontz had three RBI, including two in the ninth. Cole Cummings went four for five to lead Santiago.

In the Mission League, freshman left-hander Lucas Gordon struck out nine, walked none and threw a two-hitter in Sherman Oaks Notre Dame's 6-1 win over Chaminade. The Knights could clinch the league title this week. Loyola defeated St. Francis, 11-5. Joe Fortin hit two home runs and finished with five RBI.

Beckman defeated Irvine, 7-1. Willie Lajoie had two hits and three RBI.

Bishop Amat defeated La Salle, 4-1. Isaac Esqueda struck out 11 and allowed one hit. Jayson Gonzalez and Esqueda each had two hits.

In the Gold Coast League, Joey Estes outdueled Chris Torres to help Paraclete defeat Sierra Canyon, 2-0. Estes struck out seven. Torres struck out nine.