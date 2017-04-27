Chino Hills is looking for new basketball coach

Chino Hills has begun looking for a new basketball coach after apparently cutting ties with first-year coach Stephan Gilling, who guided the Huskies to a 30-3 record.

Gilling got into a war of words at the end of the season with LaVar Ball, the father of the Ball brothers.

Finding a replacement will be interesting, since the Huskies return LaMelo Ball for two more seasons.

Former Chino Hills coach Steve Baik, now at Fairfax, said he has no interest in returning to the Huskies and offered support for Gilling.

"I am disappointed," he said. "Stephan is a guy who came in understanding the whole dynamics of the job. I don't think this was a fair shake."

Because Gilling was a walk-on coach, the job was expected to be opened up to anyone in the district. One possible candidate is assistant John Gottbrecht, who's a teacher and has experience with the program.

LaVar Ball said on Thursday he had not heard of a coaching change and indicated the school would not make a change simply because of what he said.