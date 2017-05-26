Chino Hills will not be playing in any summer basketball tournaments

You're going to have to wait until the fall or maybe November to see Chino Hills play basketball again as a team.

First-year coach Dennis Latimore said Friday that the Huskies will not be playing in any summer tournaments as a group.

"We're just going to get better daily with workouts," he said.

He said many of his players are already participating in travel ball.

Fans usually look forward to seeing Chino Hills play in the Fairfax summer tournament at the end of June.

Chino Hills returns guards LaMelo Ball and Phaquan Davis, center Onyeka Okongwu and forward Andre Ball.

By not playing in summer ball, Latimore will also avoid what could be another media circus, since LaMelo's brother, Lonzo, could be drafted by the Lakers next month and LaMelo, who scored 92 points in a game last season, will be much in demand.