Christos Stefanos of West Ranch is Foothill League player of the year

Junior Christos Stefanos of West Ranch has been selected the baseball player of the year in the Foothill League.

Chase Farrell of Valencia was the pitcher of the year.

First-team all-league:

Jovan Camacho, West Ranch, So.; Will Chambers, West Ranch, Jr.; Bryce Collins, Hart, Jr.; Brandyn Cruz, Saugus, So.; Trace Eldridge, Valencia, Sr.; Ben Fariss, Valencia, Sr.; Cody Jefferis, Hart, Jr.; Timmy Josten, West Ranch, Sr.; Nolan Kutcher, Saugus, So.; Cole Roederer, Hart, Jr.; Lukas White, Valencia, Jr.