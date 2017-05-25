Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Christos Stefanos of West Ranch is Foothill League player of the year
|Eric Sondheimer
Junior Christos Stefanos of West Ranch has been selected the baseball player of the year in the Foothill League.
Chase Farrell of Valencia was the pitcher of the year.
First-team all-league:
Jovan Camacho, West Ranch, So.; Will Chambers, West Ranch, Jr.; Bryce Collins, Hart, Jr.; Brandyn Cruz, Saugus, So.; Trace Eldridge, Valencia, Sr.; Ben Fariss, Valencia, Sr.; Cody Jefferis, Hart, Jr.; Timmy Josten, West Ranch, Sr.; Nolan Kutcher, Saugus, So.; Cole Roederer, Hart, Jr.; Lukas White, Valencia, Jr.