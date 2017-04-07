CIF Federated Council approves major transfer rule change

The CIF Federated Council voted Friday to revise the wording of its state transfer rule, taking away the power of section commissioners to declare an athlete ineligible for transferring for sports reasons.

Now students can transfer for whatever reason, including sports motivation. It was approved 100-38.

Still in place is the requirement to change residences or be forced to sit out 30 days or longer. Also students cannot follow their coach to another school and recruiting remains illegal.

The revision was pushed because parents were being punished for speaking honestly about their decision while those who kept quiet were allowed to transfer without a penalty.

By allowing sports reasons for transferring, it does add another level of freedom to parents and athletes to simply switch schools when they are unhappy about a coach or program.