CIF state Academc Team Champions are announced
The CIF has announced 29 Academic Team Champions for the 2016-17 school year. Each school that wins will receive a banner to display in their gym. The Southern Section had eight teams recognized.
They are Whitney in girls' track; Crossroads in boys' tennis and baseball; Pilibos in girls' basketball; Pasadena Poly in boys' volleyball and football; Providence in boys' basketball; Saddleback Valley Christian in boys' swimming.
