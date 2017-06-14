CIF state Academc Team Champions are announced

The CIF has announced 29 Academic Team Champions for the 2016-17 school year. Each school that wins will receive a banner to display in their gym. The Southern Section had eight teams recognized.

They are Whitney in girls' track; Crossroads in boys' tennis and baseball; Pilibos in girls' basketball; Pasadena Poly in boys' volleyball and football; Providence in boys' basketball; Saddleback Valley Christian in boys' swimming.

Here's the link to the complete list.