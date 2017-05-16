Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
City Section baseball playoffs begin with first-round games
|Eric Sondheimer
San Fernando Valley teams have won every City Section Division I baseball championship except one since 1973. The next challenge begins Tuesday with first-round playoff games.
Chatsworth is seeded No. 1 and hosts Narbonne in its opener.
The most interesting opener figures to be East Valley League champion Poly, seeded No. 10, taking on No. 7 Birmingham. Poly has left-hander Danny Pimienta, a CSUN signee. Birmingham has Eddie Rosales, also a left-hander.
No. 20 University won its play-in game and faces Marine League champion San Pedro, the No. 4 seed.
Western League champion Venice, seeded No. 3, will face a tough opponent in No. 14 Taft from the West Valley League.
No. 6 Cleveland takes on No. 11 San Fernando.
Roosevelt, the Eastern League champion, is seeded No. 2 and hosts No. 15 Banning.
No. 9 Marshall is at No. 8 Granada Hills Kennedy. No. 12 Palisades is at defending champion El Camino Real, seeded No. 5.
Quarterfinal games will be played on Friday.