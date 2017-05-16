City Section baseball playoffs begin with first-round games

San Fernando Valley teams have won every City Section Division I baseball championship except one since 1973. The next challenge begins Tuesday with first-round playoff games.

Chatsworth is seeded No. 1 and hosts Narbonne in its opener.

The most interesting opener figures to be East Valley League champion Poly, seeded No. 10, taking on No. 7 Birmingham. Poly has left-hander Danny Pimienta, a CSUN signee. Birmingham has Eddie Rosales, also a left-hander.

No. 20 University won its play-in game and faces Marine League champion San Pedro, the No. 4 seed.

Western League champion Venice, seeded No. 3, will face a tough opponent in No. 14 Taft from the West Valley League.

No. 6 Cleveland takes on No. 11 San Fernando.

Roosevelt, the Eastern League champion, is seeded No. 2 and hosts No. 15 Banning.

No. 9 Marshall is at No. 8 Granada Hills Kennedy. No. 12 Palisades is at defending champion El Camino Real, seeded No. 5.

Quarterfinal games will be played on Friday.