City Section drama: A gavel, an argument, a call for the sergeant at arms

In the recent history of the City Section, there probably has never been a more stunning, more intense three-minute display of not backing down than what happened on Tuesday during the Board of Managers meeting at Belmont High.

On one side was Belmont Athletic Director Neil La Sala, who was the acting chairman of the meeting and is a former Marine. On the other side was Birmingham Athletic Director Rick Prizant, who has been known to provoke the chairman for more than 15 years with questions and disputes.

There was a procedure question and the two refused to back down. La Sala furiously banged his gavel on his desk again and again while standing and telling Prizant "to be quiet." Prizant kept saying he had the right to speak per "Robert's Rules of Order."

The rest of the committee members looked on in stunned silence.

"Oh my God," one said afterward.

La Sala threatened to call "the sergeant at arms" and have Prizant removed. The only problem was there is no sergeant at arms in the City Section.

Finally, both backed down and the meeting resumed. Afterward, there were apologies from both sides.

The lesson: Bring popcorn to the next meeting, along with earplugs, because La Sals bangs a gavel harder than any human being I've ever seen. He's the incoming president for the Board of Managers.