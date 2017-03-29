City Section final at Dodger Stadium changed to a Saturday afternoon

The City Section Division I championship baseball game at Dodger Stadium has been changed from June 2 to June 3.

Division I will be at 1 p.m. with Division II at 10 a.m.

The finals were originally going to be played on June 2, with the Southern Section playing games on June 3. But City Section Commissioner John Aguirre said the Dodgers are only allowing two games each day, and the Southern Section will find another site for its multiple finals.

Aguirre also confirmed that El Camino Real's Elan Filous will not be allowed to play in Wednesday's game against Chatsworth after the home plate umpire ejected him for allegedly intentionally throwing at a Chatsworth batter on Monday following a home run.