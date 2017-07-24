City Section finalizes creation of Open Division for football playoffs

The City Section has finalized creation of its first Open Division football playoffs for this fall after a coaches' meeting on Saturday.

At the end of the regular season, the top eight teams in Division I will be placed in the Open Division. The remaining 16 teams will form the Division I playoffs. Thus the 24 teams already placed in Division I have earned automatic playoff spots for 2017.

State playoff entries will be determined after the Open Division championship game. The City Section has three entries. The Open Division champion is automatic. Head-to-head matchups will be reviewed. If the Division I champion defeated the Open Division runner-up during the regular season, that team would go, along with either the Division II or III champion.

Due to state bylaws, the City Section cannot send the Open Division champion, Open Division runner-up and Division I champion. Should the Open Division runner-up go, Division I cannot.

Also, the City Section will delay implementation of a proposed rule requiring teams to exchange rosters before football games until after the Board of Managers gives approval at a Sept. 25 meeting.

The proposed rule has more than 94% approval from coaches, City Section Commissioner John Aguirre said.