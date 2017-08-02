City Section finds network to televise championships

The City Section has reached a verbal agreement with ION Media for exclusive TV rights to its championship events, Commissioner John Aguirre said Wednesday. A final deal must be approved by the City Section's Executive Committee and Board of Managers.

An agreement with Spectrum ended this past year. Spectrum, formerly Time Warner Cable, was paying the section $75,000 and had rights to all sporting events. ION Media, which owns and operates more than 60 television stations and is on channels 305 and 306 on Direct TV, will be paying $25,000 for championship rights only, Aguirre said.

If ION decides not to broadcast a championship event, it would become available to other bidders.

Nonleague and league games will be up to individual schools to negotiate and decide who can broadcast or live-stream games, creating the possibility of lots of competition from such entities as Baller.TV or NFHS Network. Also available for anyone is to televise the playoffs. The City Section would charge a fee for playoff events.

Individual schools, such as El Camino Real, have started to stream their own games using their own equipment.