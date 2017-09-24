City Section has rule requiring teams to be on field for national anthem

The decision of the Pittsburgh Steelers to stay in the locker room during the national anthem on Sunday adds a new dimension to the debate over player protests that could start trickling down and affecting high school coaches and teams this week.



There have been individual protests before, with players kneeling or sitting during the playing of the national anthem, but in the City Section, there’s a rule requiring teams to be on the field. It was put in to help make sure games start on time. The punishment is a 15-yard penalty. Teams cannot decline the penalty.



“It’s a school’s responsibility to comply with the rules of the game and section,” said City Section Commissioner John Aguirre.



Several coaches contacted on Sunday indicated that they had no intention of keeping players in the locker room.



“I’m a high school coach, and at the end of the day, it’s between you and your parents,” said Dorsey’s Charles Mincy, a former NFL player. “We have enough issues right now. I don’t need that.”



Manuel Douglas, the coach at Harbor City Narbonne, said, “That’s about our country’s history and showing respect for our nation and all those who serve. My wife’s in the military.”



The controversy was played out at NFL stadiums on Sunday in the wake of President Trump call for owners to take action against players not standing for the national anthem as a protest.



Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said, “People shouldn't have to choose. If a guy wants to go about his normal business and participate in the anthem, he shouldn't be forced to choose sides. If a guy feels the need to do something, he shouldn't be separated from his teammate who chooses not to.”

All but one Steelers player stayed in the locker room on Sunday before their game against the Chicago Bears.

Aguirre said the issue will likely be discussed at a previously scheduled Board of Managers meeting on Monday.