City Section releases its 2017-18 basketball playoff divisions

The City Section has its announced its basketball playoff divisions for 2017-18. Teams still can appeal their placement.

Here are the boys divisions:

Division I: Fairfax, Westchester, Narbonne, Taft, El Camino Real, Birmingham, Dorsey, Washington, Palisades, Crenshaw, University, Fremont, Gardena, Hamilton, Granada Hills, Venice, Sylmar, Grant, Bernstein, South Gate, Carson, Marshall, LACES, Rancho Dominguez.

Division II: Chatsworth, Eagle Rock, Central City, King Drew, Garfield, Van Nuys, View Park, Middle College, Los Angeles, Vaughn, Sherman Oaks CES, Poly, North Hollywood, Bell, Kennedy, Animo South L.A., Cleveland, Robert Kennedy, Verdugo Hills, Roosevelt, Hollywood, Sotomayor, San Pedro, Lincoln.

Division III: Manual Arts, Animo Da La Hoya, Animo Venice, Harbor Teacher, Chavez, Roybal, Franklin, Huntington Park, Jordan, Mendez, Monroe, Banning, Downtown Magnet, Collins Family, Torres, Annenberg, South East, West Adams, Hawkins, Arleta, Panorama, Wilson, Lakeview Charter, Locke.

Division IV: Angelou, New Designs Watts, Northridge, Reseda, VAAS, Canoga Park, Elizabeth, New West Charter, Maywood, San Fernando, Legacy, Fulton, Marquez, Dymally, Gertz-Ressler, POLA, Orthopaedic, Jefferson, Stern, Camino Nuevo, Santee, Ivy Academia, New Designs, Bravo, Bright Star, East Valley, Foshay.

Division V: USC Hybrid, Alliance Neuwirth, Smidt Tech, ESAT, Contreras, USC-MAE, Rivera, Animo Watts, Animo Bunche, CALS Early College, Sun Valley, Belmont, Animo Robinson, Burton, North Valley Military, Academia Avance, Community Charter, Triumph, Discovery, L.A. International, Aspire Ollin, Valor Academy, Sun Valley Magnet, Marlton, Math and Science, University Prep, South Region No. 8.