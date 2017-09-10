City Section roster requirement not expected to take effect until 2018

The City Section Executive Committee is scheduled to consider a proposal on Monday that would require football teams to exchange a numerical roster before games.

Commissioner John Aguirre said it's not likely to go into effect until the 2018 season if approved by the Executive Committee and later the Board of Managers.

Still to be determined is what kind of penalty would be imposed for failing to exchange rosters. Some have suggested a one-game suspension for the head coach.

The proposal had strong backing from football coaches, with 93% of those polled voicing approval.

One team last season kept changing its players' numbers each week. This season, one school has just three players with numbers listed on its MaxPreps.com roster. Others have zero.