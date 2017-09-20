City Section's Dymally cancels football season for second consecutive year

Dymally High School in Los Angeles has canceled its football season for the second consecutive year because of "insufficient" numbers, the City Section announced Wednesday.

"They were unable to get enough students," said Trent Cornelius, the director of athletics for the Los Angeles Unified School District.

The team did not play any games this season and forfeited three games last year before canceling its season.

Dymally had teams in 2014 and 2015 after opening in 2012.